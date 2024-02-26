CM Khattar flags off ‘Run for Zero Hunger’ Gurugram Marathon with 35,000 participants

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar announced that Gurugram Marathon will be organised on the last Sunday of February every year.

In addition, to sustain enthusiasm and awareness about this event among the people, small events will be organised every month.

During the inaugural edition of the Gurugram Marathon on Sunday morning, the Leisure Valley Ground located in Sector 29 of Gurugram buzzed with the energy and excitement of the participants.

The enthusiasm of the thousands of participants, gathered for this momentous event in the Millennium City. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar flagged off the marathon. Gurugram Marathon brand ambassador cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was also with him.

Under the theme of “Run for Zero Hunger,” the Gurugram Marathon saw the spirited participation of school and university students, youth, and elders alike. Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar remarked that the massive turnout for the Gurugram Marathon reflects the emerging brand image of the Millennium City and underscores the confidence in the future held by the young generation.

Stressing the importance of a healthy body, he emphasised the significance of activities such as walking, running, and jogging.

He highlighted the Gurugram Marathon as a an embodiment of a healthy lifestyle and noted its role in promoting this message across society. Addressing the media persons after the program, the Chief Minister said that after the successful organisation of Gurugram Marathon in Millennium City, a similar event is being organised in Faridabad on March 3.

The Chief Minister emphasised Haryana’s sporting heritage, stressing the importance of such events in fostering a healthy lifestyle.