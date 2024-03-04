CM Khattar flags off half marathon from Surajkund fairground

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that with the new resolution, everyone has to take steps towards cleanliness and strive to realise the vision of a prosperous environment. Today’s Half Marathon organised in Faridabad is dedicated to the theme of Swachh Haryana-Swachh Bharat.

The Chief Minister interacted directly with thousands of participants present at the Surajkund Fairground in Faridabad while flagging off various categories of marathons including the Half Marathon, 10 km, 5 km, and the marathon for the differently-abled individuals. He also felicitated the winners of the Half Marathon, 10 km, and 5 km categories, as well as the participants.

The Chief Minister, dedicating the Faridabad Half Marathon to Swachh Haryana-Swachh Bharat, emphasised that cleanliness is an integral part of our lives.

He stressed that maintaining cleanliness around us also ensures good health.

Chief Minister during his interaction with the thousands of participants at the Faridabad Half Marathon announced that similar to the Full Marathon event organised in Gurugram every last Sunday of February, now in the future, Faridabad will also host the Faridabad Half Marathon on the first Sunday of October.

He mentioned that these annual events in both cities, held at a six-month intervals, will serve positive purposes, delivering meaningful messages to every section of society.

Moreover, a framework will be prepared to organise such events in other major cities of the state.