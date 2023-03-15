CM Khattar enhances limit of development work from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar called upon the ‘sarpanches’ to understand their responsibility towards the people as public representatives and get the development works done in the villages in a transparent manner. He said that any hassles in the e-tendering process will be removed. “The government has strengthened the hands of sarpanches with e-tendering, which will bring transparency in development works and the works will be completed in a time-bound manner,” he added while addressing a press conference at Haryana Niwas here on Wednesday..

The Chief Minister announced to increase the limit of development works on quotation basis of sarpanches from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. He also announced to increase the honorariums of sarpanches from Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 and of panches from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,600; by linking it with dearness allowance on the lines of government employees. The sarpanch will also be able to record his comments in the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) of the Gram Sachiv.