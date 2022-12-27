CM Khattar defends Kaushal Rozgar Nigam

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister said that a Rationalisation Commission will be set up in the state to rationalise posts in government departments as per the requirement. This Commission will rationalise the number of posts in every department, announced Manohar Lal Khattar while replying to the calling attention motion introduced in the House regarding the recruitments being done through the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam on the second day of the Winter Session of the Haryana Legislative Assembly Tuesday.



The Chief Minister made it clear to the House that complaints of exploitation of employees were received in cases of outsourced employment done through contractors. Thus, ending the same, Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam has been set up to save all such employees from this exploitation.

Through this Nigam, initially, temporary employment is offered for a period of one year on contract basis. These youth will have to leave the job if any other person is recruited on a regular basis through Haryana Public Service Commission and Haryana Staff Selection Commission. However, these youth can also apply for regular recruitment.

Khattar said that through HKRN, the first priority is given to those with higher educational qualifications. He said that so far only 4,000 to 5,000 TGT, PGT recruitments have been done through HKRN and he had telephonically talked to 10 candidates each inquiring if they had received any deployment message from the Nigam or not. All such candidates are given 15 days joining time.

The Chief Minister said that the recruitment norms being adopted by Nigam would now be displayed on the Nigam's website. This criteria includes marks as per the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana, BPL annual income of Rs 1.80 lakh and marks given to the income group, essential educational qualification etc. From now onwards the candidate himself can calculate his/her marks according to the cut off merit.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has stated that the purpose of the Kaushal Rozgar Nigam seems to be to eliminate permanent jobs, merit, reservation, and the role of recruitment bodies. Speaking in the House on the second day of the Vidhan Sabha session on Tuesday, he said that through Kaushal Nigam, the government is playing with the future of educated and qualified youth. The youth are being exploited by doing raw jobs at low wages. The job of the government is to end the contract system and provide permanent jobs, but on the contrary, the government is promoting the contract system by eliminating permanent jobs.