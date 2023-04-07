CM Khattar dedicates two projects worth Rs 32 cr to people of Gurugram

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday dedicated two important projects worth Rs 32 crore to the people of Gurugram. These include the inauguration of the Railway Over Bridge (ROB) from Basai Chowk to Dwarka Expressway and the rejuvenation and beautification of Sikanderpur waterbody and watershed in Gurugram district.



“To bring ease in the lives of the citizens of Gurugram, the government has done remarkable work in expanding the infrastructure facilities and while continuing the same, two important projects have been inaugurated today,” said Manohar Lal Khattar. After the inauguration, the Chief Minister planted a sapling in the Sikandarpur Water Body Complex and also inspected the adjoining forest area.

The Chief Minister said that the newly constructed Railway Over Bridge at Basai will provide better connectivity to the people living in Hero-Honda Chowk to Dwarka Expressway and surrounding sectors in the coming times as well as decongest the old ROB on Gurugram-Jhajjar road, said Manohar Lal Khattar.

The four-lane ROB connecting Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Northern Peripheral Road (NPR) in Gurugram has a length of 910 meters and was constructed for Rs 23 crore. Even before this, the Chief Minister had also inaugurated an 820-meter length and six-lane flyover and foot-over-bridge at Basai Chowk in the month of November last year.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Eco-restoration of the Sikanderpur Waterbody and Watershed project to restore 90 acres of the water body and watershed area of Sikanderpur.

An MOU was signed in April 2019 between GMDA, and Iamgurgaon to restore 90 acres of the water body and watershed area of Sikanderpur for Rs 9.1 crore. The aim of the project was to revive the area as an urban forest, with a vision to integrate it into the city’s larger greening strategy, forming one continuous green belt for Gurugram as part of the Aravali ridge.

Many private organisations provided financial help from CSR funds to make this project a reality. The projects also objectify to make the space usable for the residents of Gurugram by cleaning and making it accessible, increasing the city’s urban green cover through the plantation of native species, promoting alternate mobility through the provision of walking/cycling tracks, promoting recreation through the provision of public, open spaces and revive the water system by restoring the ponds and stormwater channels.

Notably, Sikanderpur waterbody has been restored to its natural beauty. The work involved clearing the surrounding encroachments, removing garbage and debris accumulated in the water body and plugging the flow of sewage into the water body, among other initiatives. The plastic waste already present in this water body was segregated and it was ensured that the waste is disposed of responsibly.