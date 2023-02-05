CM Khattar congratulates Khelo India winners from Haryana

Chandigarh: Continuing with its spectacular performance in the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Madhya Pradesh; Haryana stays at the top of the table with 22 gold, 15 silver and 12 bronze medals.



Congratulating the winning players, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that the players have once again proved that Haryana is the superpower of sports in the country. “It is clear from the results of the competitions that Haryana is full of sports talents; that is why we are constantly working to promote sports in every village,” he said, adding that the state government will provide all sports facilities to every player in future also and will make Haryana a nursery of sports.