CM Khattar Confronts Leader Of Opposition On Haryana's Debt Figures

Taking a dig at the Leader of the Opposition for making the wrong statement about the state government having high debt, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the statement of the Leader of the Opposition was beyond facts. Citing the 2021-22 report of the CAG, the Leader of Opposition said that the state has a debt of more than Rs 4,15,000 crore while in reality the amount of debt on Haryana in 2021-22 has been shown at Rs 2,39,000 crore in the CAG report.



A debt of Rs 2, 27,697 crore is recorded in the account books of the Haryana government. If the difference of this amount is also taken out, then only a difference of Rs 12,000 crore is visible, but the state does not have a debt of Rs 4,15,000 crore in any respect.

The Chief Minister said that the state's debt position should always be disclosed correctly and the facts placed before the House should be correct. The Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of the finance department, apprised the House that the state's economic condition was better than other states. During the Covid period, the central government had fixed the loan limit to 4 per cent, while the Haryana government has managed to maintain this limit up to 2.99 per cent. As per the norms of the central government during the Covid period, we could have taken Rs 40,661 crore, while we took a loan of Rs 30,000 crore. While a loan of Rs 40,870 crore could have been taken during 2021-22, we have taken only Rs 30,500 crore, he said.