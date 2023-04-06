CM Khattar changing direction of state politics

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar took the initiative to change the direction of state politics as soon as he took over power on October 26, 2014. Several new schemes were implemented to redress the grievances of the people; including the CM Window.

The CM Window system started on December 25, 2014, on the occasion of Good Governance Day; which garnered appreciation from the general public. In the period of more than 8 years, so far over 10.92 lakh people have sent their complaints on CM Window, out of which over 10.09 lakh have been resolved. Later, in his second innings, the Chief Minister started the Jan Samvad programme following the concept of ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ and listened to the complaints of the people by sitting among them. This simplicity of the Chief Minister not only enthralled the people, but they also expressed appreciation for this effort.