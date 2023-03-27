CM Khattar chairs meet of HSVP

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar who is also the Chairman of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran, was presiding over the 125th meeting of the HSVP here on Monday.



In the meeting, giving ex-post facto approval for the construction of multi-storey car parking and commercial complex being constructed by Faridabad Smart City Limited on about 4,000 square meter land of HSVP in Sector-18A of Faridabad. The Chief Minister said that in place of this land, the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran should get the same amount of land transferred from Municipal Corporation, Faridabad or Faridabad Smart City.

In the meeting, post facto approval was also given for the issuance of allotment letters of ownership rights to 131 shopkeepers and Antyodaya Market being constructed in place of the Rehri Market; as per the instructions of the Chief Minister, after the incident of fire in the Rehri market of Sector-9, Panchkula. Apart from this, pucca shops will be set up as Antyodaya Market in place of Rehri markets in Sectors 7, 11 and 17 of Panchkula.

The Chief Minister said that pucca shops should be made in the cities where Rehri markets are functioning. On this, Chief Administrator, HSVP, Ajit Balaji Joshi informed the Chief Minister that the HSVP has a proposal to set up Antyodaya Market in place of Rehri markets in Gurugram, Faridabad and Karnal.

Manohar Lal Khattar instructed the officers to constitute a committee to prepare a list of the cities where buildings or any other type of construction or activity has been done on the HSVP’s land or on the land of other departments.

Separate dashboard to be prepared for all properties of HSVP

It was apprised in the meeting that the HSVP has 5,418 residential, 2,688 commercial and 230 institutional properties, out of which 4,804 residential, 2,305 commercial and 205 institutional properties have been sold through e-auction. On this, the Chief Minister instructed the officers that a separate dashboard should be prepared for all the properties of HSVP, on which all information like location of the property, name of the owner, etc. would be registered.