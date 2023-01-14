CM Khattar celebrates Lohri with people

Chandigarh: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday celebrated the auspicious festival of Lohri with people at the Community Centre located in Ram Nagar, Karnal.

During the celebrations, he also prayed for the prosperity of the people of the state and the progress of Haryana.

The CM also extended hearty greetings to the people of state and country on the eve of Makar Sankranti to be celebrated on January 14.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar said that he is happy that he has got an opportunity to celebrate the auspicious festival of Lohri with the people of Karnal city.

“It is the beauty and speciality of our Indian culture that different festivals are celebrated here. Lohri festival is associated with sharing happiness and communal harmony”, said the Chief Minister.