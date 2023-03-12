CM Khattar attends Haryana Krishi Vikas Mela

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while highlighting the need of starting a new agricultural revolution said that the scientists and research institutes of the state’s top Agriculture Universities namely Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (CCSHAU) and Maharana Pratap Horticultural University should work cordially for conducting the research work and bringing forward new genres.

“We are ready to give every possible encouragement and support to these Universities so as to ensure that the said research work is smoothly carried out. This desired research work will not only ensure reduction in agricultural cost but will also improve the quality of yield produced, which will further play a pivotal role in increasing the income of the farmers,” he said while addressing the gathering during Haryana Krishi Vikas Mela at CCSHAU Hisar held on Sunday. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister, JP Dalal and Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta were also present.

“In the slogan of Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan and now Jai Pehlwan has also been added. Haryana is an agrarian state. Despite having only 2 per cent of the country’s population, about 10 per cent of the state youth proudly represents Haryana in the armed forces,” said Manohar Lal Khattar.

“New experiments are being done to increase the income of the farmers. The government has also formed the Export Promotion Council. Not only this, the initiative will be taken to start cargo flights from Maharaja Agrasen Airport in the coming time, so that fresh fruits and vegetables grown by the State farmers can be exported to Arab countries,” shared the Chief Minister. He urged the scientists working at the Agricultural Universities of the state to conduct research on the subject for adopting the best ways to get a high yield with minimum cost.