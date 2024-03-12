CM Khattar approves Rs 8.76 crore for ODR road upgrades

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, has granted administrativ sanction for the special repair and improvement of 10 ODR roads in Guhla, Kaithal District.



This project will cost over Rs 8.76 crore. The roads serving rural areas of production and providing them with outlet to market centres, tehsil headquarters, block development headquarters, railway stations etc. are known as Other District Roads (ODRs).

The official spokesperson announced various road upgradation projects in different villages, including widening and strengthening works. These projects include widening and strengthening from village Theh Mukariya to Bhuna - Rs 90.97 lakh, widening of link road to village Jodhwa - Rs 36.93 lakh, widening and strengthening of village Sarola to Khamhera road - Rs 58.10 lakh, widening and strengthening of village road from Bhagal-Balbera-Theh Newl-Cheeka-Kaithal road up to Bhaini Sahib Gurudwara - Rs 4.38 crore, upgradation of village Naggal to Gogh approaching road - Rs 46.17 lakh, strengthening of village Guhla Kharkan road to Theh Bhutana - Rs 52.92 lakh and strengthening of Nagal to Lander Peerzada road in Kaithal District - Rs 33.92 lakh. These projects aim to improve connectivity and infrastructure in the respective areas.