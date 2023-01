Chandigarh: The High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) in its meeting held here Saturday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, approved the purchase of items costing more than Rs 92 crore to be procured by various departments.

Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma, Energy Minister Ranjit Singh and Minister of State for Labour and Employment Anoop Dhanak also remained present in the meeting.