CM Khattar approves 33 new projects under Rural Augmentation & Mahagram Scheme

Chandigarh: Haryana government has decided to implement 33 new projects worth more than Rs 190 crore under Rural Augmentation & Mahagram Scheme in 5 districts namely Jind, Hisar, Sirsa, Kaithal and Bhiwani.



Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday accorded administrative approval for these projects to be implemented by the Public Health Engineering Department here today.

Giving more information in this regard, an official spokesperson said that new works under Maharagram Scheme include Augmentation Water Supply System and Construction of water works in village Naguran Distt, Jind at an estimated cost of Rs 43.91 crore, Providing Sewerage System in Village Naguran, District Jind at an estimated cost of Rs 25.31 crore, Upgradation of Water Supply Scheme in Village Khedar Distt. Hisar at an estimated cost of Rs 10.63 crore.

The spokesperson informed that the projects approved under Rural Augmentation Programme in Sirsa District include Improvement water supply scheme for village Hassangarh, Uklana at an estimated cost of Rs 3.07 crore, Augmentation/Updation of Water Supply

Scheme at Village Bhadra, Kalanwali Distt. Sirsa at an estimated cost of Rs 3.15 crore, Renovation of Water Supply Scheme and Construction of Boosting Station and Strengthening of Distribution System at Village Goriwala, Dabwali, Distt. Sirsa at an estimated cost of Rs 5.17 crore, Augmentation of Group water Supply Scheme Kewal and Construction of Boosting Station at village Dharampur, Distt. Sirsa at an estimated cost of Rs 3.32 crore, Renovation Water Supply Scheme, Construction of Boosting Station and Providing Water Supply Facility to MGGBY Colony at village Rampura Bishnoia of Distt. Sirsa at an estimated cost of Rs 3.33 crore.

Repair of Existing Water Works Structures, Strengthening of Distribution and providing water supply facilities to MGGBY Colony at village Sukheranwala Khera, Distt. Sirsa at an estimated cost of Rs 3.45 crore.