CM Khattar announces approval to metro connectivity between Ballabgarh & Palwal

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that the Haryana government has given approval for Metro connectivity from Ballabgarh to Palwal, which will ensure better connectivity and pace the development of the area.



The chief minister was addressing the Gauravshali Bharat Rally at village Gajpuri, Palwal on Sunday. The rally coordinator and Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal greeted the CM and other guests.

Khattar said that the central and state governments are taking remarkable steps towards ensuring inclusive development. Big projects like metro and national highways are coming up in Haryana with the help of the central government, for which he expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister.

He stated that the government has made unprecedented development in Palwal and Faridabad region. With the coming of many major state highways, better connectivity has been facilitated.

Development of Jewar Airport will also step up the industrialisation and other development works in the area. It is a matter of pride for the region that the Mumbai Expressway is also passing through these districts, which will connect the region with other parts of the country, he added.