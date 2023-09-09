CM Khattar announces 100-acre industrial area in Hisar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced the development of an industrial area spanning 100 acres of land under the PADMA scheme in Khanpur village, Hisar. This initiative aims to stimulate Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) units in Khanpur and its neighbouring villages, thereby creating employment opportunities. Under this scheme, the Khanpur village Panchayat will propose to allocate 100 acres of land.



In addition, in response to the requests from Gurana villagers, the Chief Minister has also announced the relocation of the village tehsil from Hansi to Barwala and the shifting of the market committee area to Barwala. The CM engaged with the people during a Jan Samvad held in Gurana village in Hisar district on Friday.