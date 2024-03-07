CM Khattar aims to make 3 lakh lakhpati didi in Haryana, 5,000 women will be given drone training

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said that the central government has set a target to make 3 crore women Lakhpatis Didis (sisters) across the country. The Lakhpati Didis will reshape the fate and future of every village.

Ensuring the security and empowerment of every woman is Modi’s guarantee.

Addressing the Lakhpati Didi Mahasammelan through virtual mode during a State level programme organized in Karnal district on the occasion of International Women’s Day, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi said that 1 crore women across the country have been successful in becoming Lakhpati Didis. Not only that, women are also ahead in establishing self-employment by taking loans under the Mudra scheme.

He said that women are also being trained as drone pilots under the Namo Drone Didi scheme and drones will also be provided to them. Its use will be in the agricultural sector, which will not only modernize agriculture but also provide additional income to the women.

He said that we have started the Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao campaign, through which we have saved the lives of millions of daughters. Many welfare schemes are being run for women. It is necessary to give more and more opportunities to Narishakti to build a developed India, and continuous work is being done in this direction.

Khattar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s unprecedented schemes for women’s welfare, particularly lauding the Lakhpati Didi initiative. He announced drone training for 5,000 women across 500 self-help groups, with plans to expand participation statewide. Khattar stressed women’s economic empowerment, highlighting the inauguration of ‘Sanjha Bazaar’ and government shops prioritizing women’s groups.

A Rs. 200 crore venture capital fund and interest-free loans up to Rs. 5 lakh were allocated for women entrepreneurs. In agriculture, 5,000 drones will aid farmers, especially for nano urea spreading. Additionally, drones will assist in traffic management and surveying unauthorized colonies, operated by trained women. Khattar envisioned women as crucial pillars of family support, emphasizing their vital role in Haryana’s development.