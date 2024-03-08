CM Khattar adjures people to vote BJP to power while making multiple announcements

Chandigarh: Just a few months away from state elections, BJP-led Haryana Government’s event today revolved around sharing the long list of achievements, inaugurating multi-crore projects digitally, a metro for residents of Panchkula and urging the people to vote them to power to ensure completion of these projects.



On the other hand, the Opposition continues to address the ruling state government as ‘a government of portals’ credited to a robust e-governance policy being implemented by the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, whereas the government firmly believes that digitisation has ensured disintermediation of middlemen.

In the event organised today at the Indradhanush Auditorium in Panchkula Khattar today announced projects valued at approximately Rs 4200 crore.

These include inauguration and foundation stone laying of 679 projects worth more than Rs 3623 crore across all 22 districts, along with the launch of the Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana (HAPPY) at a total cost of about Rs 600 crore.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana (HAPPY) today. This scheme offers free travel up to 1000 kilometers for one year on Haryana Roadways buses to Antyodaya families.

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister V Umashankar, Chief

Information Commissioner Vijai Vardhan, Principal Secretary of Transport Department Navdeep Singh Virk, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Sushil Sarwan, Chief Minister’s Political Advisor Bharat Bhushan Bharti, Media Secretary Praveen Attrey were present on this occasion.

During the state-level function held in district Panchkula, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 20 major projects via video conferencing. In addition, Ministers, MPs, and MLAs inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for projects in district-level functions organized in all other districts.

Meanwhile, comparing the fiscal parameters of Haryana - 26-27 percent of the GSDP, to that or Punjab- 47-48 percent, Khattar said that Punjab is neighbouring state and he has full sympathy with it with regard to its high GSDP.