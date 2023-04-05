CM KCR directs officials to make elaborate arrangements for Ambedkar statue unveiling

Extolling the the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr BR Ambedkar for delivering social economic justice and bringing equal justice in all sectors with his vision, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that the unveiling ceremony of the 125-feet Ambedkar statue should be held on a grand scale and the people of Telangana and the entire country should celebrate the occasion.

Rao held a high-level review meeting on the arrangements for the public meeting to be held after the unveiling of the statue on the occasion of Ambedkar’s birthday on April 14. Ambedkar incorporated Article 3 for separate states during the drafting of the Constitution and also paved the way for the formation of Telangana, KCR said.

The CM recalled that since the decision was taken to build the statue, it took at least two years to finalise the technical and manufacturing measures. Having gathered all the information and knowledge from different countries, the most satisfying part was that the statue was made with indigenous technology and knowledge, he said.

“The installation of the statue is more wonderful than what I had imagined,” KCR said. On the occasion, the CM praised the statue sculptor, 98-years-old Padma Bhushan Ram Vanji Sutar, for making such a big effort.

As for the arrangements, the CM directed the officials to set up tents keeping in mind the summers, and also asked them to ensure supply of drinking water and buttermilk. He asked the officials to shower flowers on the statue through a helicopter, besides arranging a special crane for garlanding the statue.

Over 750 TSRTC buses were to be arranged for the people to arrive at the venue. With 300 people expected from each of the 119 constituencies, over 35,700 seats were to be arranged at the venue. He also directed the Hyderabad CP to ensure trouble-free parking of vehicles. Ambedkar’s great grandson Prakash Ambedkar would be invited as the special invitee for the programme, which will commence at 2 pm and conclude at 5 pm