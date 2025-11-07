CM invites Tesla to set up mfg unit in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday invited global EV giant Tesla to set up a manufacturing plant in the state, assuring full government support to promote electric mobility and industrial investment.

Chairing a meeting with Tesla representatives, Saini presented the Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy and said the state is rapidly emerging as a leader in the EV sector. He said a Tesla plant in Haryana would boost the company’s sales while making its vehicles more affordable and accessible to Indian buyers. Haryana’s EV policy, he added, offers attractive incentives, strong infrastructure and a business-friendly environment.

Tesla Senior Director Isabelle Fan invited Saini to be the Chief Guest at the inauguration of India’s first integrated Tesla Centre in Gurugram on November 27.