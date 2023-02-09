CM invites SCO nations to invest in Hry

Chandigarh: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar while terming the state as a pre-eminent Investment destination invited the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to invest in the state.



“Since 2019, we have received an investment of USD 5.22 billion. Besides this, the State’s export has also increased to Rs 2.17 lakh crore, informed, Khattar during the meeting with the SCO members at Surajkund, Faridabad.

He assured the member countries for full cooperation from the state government in setting up their business ventures in Haryana. Chief Principal Secretary to CM, DS Dhesi, Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal, Additional Principal Secretary to CM, Dr Amit Agrawal and representatives of various countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and other dignitaries also remained present during the meeting.

SCO’s participation in Surajkund International Crafts Mela will play a key role in strengthening global economies.

The CM said that the participation of the SCO in the Surajkund International Crafts Mela will work to bring the countries onto the global stage and strengthen their economies.

“The Surajkund International Crafts Mela has been organized here since 1987. It has made a mark on the world map. Today Haryana is among the rapidly growing states. The participation of various countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in this Mela is very pivotal as artists of every country are proudly displaying the unique colours of their culture and are showcasing the best of its heritage in the form of handicrafts and performing arts,” said Khattar.