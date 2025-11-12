CM inaugurates Haryana State Championship

Chandigarh: Inaugurating the Haryana State Championship-2025 at Baragarh in Naraingarh, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that sport is a power that channelises the energy of youth in a positive direction. “When a young person runs on the field, he stays away from drugs and becomes a disciplined partner in nation building,” he asserted.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone of a Hockey astroturf field and a four-lane synthetic athletic track to be constructed at a cost of Rs 16.71 crore. Saini also honoured boxer Harnoor Kaur, who won a silver medal at the Asian Games held in October.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has rightly stated that the player who gives his best performance on the field always moves ahead in life as well. He said the players of Haryana have proved these words true through their lives. “For centuries, Haryana has been the land of warriors, sportspersons, and dedicated workers. Whether it is the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games or National Championships, the sons and daughters of Haryana have always brought glory to the nation. For this, the sportspersons of the State deserve appreciation.

Saini said that he felt immense enthusiasm and excitement upon arriving at this sacred land of Baragarh. More than 4,000 energetic youths are participating in this event.

The Chief Minister said that the construction of the new track will give a new flight to the dreams of our youth. Along with this, the modern Hockey astroturf field will prove to be an effective step in making Haryana the sports power of India.