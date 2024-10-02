CM inaugurates Birpara Fire Station to enhance safety

Alipurduar: After a prolonged wait, the long-standing demand of local residents has been fulfilled with the inauguration of a new fire station in the Birpara area of Madarihat block. On Tuesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated Fire Station Number 6 for Alipurduar district from Kolkata, bringing relief to lakhs of residents just ahead of Durga Puja.

The state-of-the-art fire station, constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 4 crore, was inaugurated, virtually from the Durga Puja pandal of Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Kolkata. In Birpara, present at the ceremony were Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chikbaraik, district magistrate R. Vimala, district superintendent of police Y. Raghuvamshi and Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Snigdha Soiba.

Located about 65 kilometers from Alipurduar’s district headquarters, Birpara previously relied on fire stations in Falakata and Hasimara, which are approximately 25 kilometers away. In the past, fire engines would often come from these distant locations, leading to extensive property damage before help arrived. However, the newly inaugurated fire station aims to eliminate this problem.

District magistrate R. Vimala stated: “A total of Rs 3,78,55,000 had been allocated for the construction of the Birpara Fire Station, which will house two fire engines. We are optimistic that this facility will alleviate residents’ fears regarding fire hazards.”

Local residents, who have long advocated for a fire station in one of Alipurduar district’s commercial hubs, expressed their gratitude.

The activation of the Birpara Fire Station was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other technical complications. The main building is situated on land belonging to the Birpara tea garden.

Birpara now joins the other five fire stations in the Alipurduar district, located in Alipurduar, Falakata, Jaigaon, Hasimara and Barobisha, enhancing fire safety measures across the region.