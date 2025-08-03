CM inaugurates 6th State-Level Khel Mahakumbh in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana witnessed a vibrant celebration of athleticism and youth energy today as Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini formally inaugurated the 6th State-Level Khel Mahakumbh at Panchkula’s Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Saturday. The large-scale sporting event will see participation from 15,410 athletes competing across 26 sports. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister stated that the Khel Mahakumbh is not just a sporting event; it is a powerful platform that nurtures young dreams and propels them toward national and global recognition. This initiative gives emerging athletes state-level exposure and prepares them for future national and international competitions, he said. Notably, launched during Haryana’s Golden Jubilee celebrations in 2017, the Khel Mahakumbh has since become a flagship initiative, with five successful editions already held.

Highlighting Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s vision of hosting the 2036 Olympic Games in India and establishing the country as a sporting superpower, Nayab Singh Saini affirmed that Haryana is taking proactive steps in that direction. We have already begun preparations at scale. I am confident that Haryana will contribute the maximum number of medals to the national tally in 2036, he added. He also underscored the state’s ambition of transforming every village into a cradle of sporting excellence, where at least one athlete emerges to represent the nation on the global stage. ‘Our long-term vision isn’t just to make Haryana India’s sports capital, but the world’s, he said.

The Chief Minister said that apart from the Khel Mahakumbh, Haryana has rolled out an annual sports calendar packed with competitions such as traditional Akhada Dangal, boxing, volleyball, athletics, badminton, swimming, basketball, taekwondo, gymnastics, and handball, among others. Ten years ago, we envisioned connecting every child to sports, building playgrounds in every village, and providing youth with real opportunities. Today, that vision is becoming a reality, remarked CM Saini. The Chief Minister said that because of its robust sports policy and grassroots development efforts, Haryana has earned a reputation as the “nursery of Indian sports.” From the Olympics to the Asian and Commonwealth Games, the state’s athletes have consistently made the nation proud, he said.