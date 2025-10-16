CM, Hooda visit family of late ASI

Chandigarh: As the Haryana IPS officer’s suicide case gets murkier with every passing day, today the Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Leader of Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda met the family of Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Sandeep, who committed suicide on Tuesday alleging that the IPS Y Puran Kumar was ‘corrupt’.

The ASI’s body was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday in an agricultural land near a village in Rohtak.

Saini met the family of the ASI and assured of stern action and thorough investigation in the case.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda reached Ladhot village on Wednesday and expressed deep grief over the death of Haryana Police ASI Sandeep Lathar.

He said the news of ASI Sandeep Lathar is a very sad incident.

“This entire case of two suicides in Haryana should be thoroughly investigated. The government should conduct this investigation under the supervision of a sitting High Court judge so that no culprits are spared, and innocent people are not implicated,” he stated.

The former Chief Minister said that the state government should speak to the family of the deceased and ensure their satisfaction.

He also called upon the government to also provide all possible assistance to the family.

Meanwhile, the mortal remains of IPS Y Puran Kumar were cremated today nine days after he committed suicide on October 7.

The family of the deceased had refused to give consent for the post-mortem until action was taken against the officers mentioned in the “suicide note”.

The family, however, consented and post-mortem was conducted in PGIMER thereafter.