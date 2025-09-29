CM holds meeting with top Japanese firms seeking ‘greater’ investment in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini held a special meeting with top Japanese companies in Gurugram on Sunday inviting them to make greater investments in Haryana.

On this occasion, an MoU was also signed with Honda Company for C&D (Construction and Demolition) Waste Management. Under this agreement, the government will provide land and waste for setting up the plant, while Honda will manufacture tiles from the waste.

The Chief Minister is likely to visit Japan from October 6 to 8, during which he will visit the Haryana Pavilion. As part of this, he held discussions with senior officers of major Japanese companies operating in Haryana to boost investment. He also discussed the establishment of a dedicated cluster for Japanese companies in Haryana and invited them to set up this cluster in Naraingarh.

Saini said that Naraingarh is strategically located close to Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab, at a distance of merely 40–45 kilometres, which will significantly boost trade.

Discussing water supply facilities in Manesar, the Chief Minister said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared, and work will commence soon after tendering. A budget provision of around Rs. 3,000 crore has been made to ensure water availability in Manesar through a pipeline from the Munak Canal. This arrangement has been planned keeping in view the expected population growth over the next 25–30 years, to ensure there will be no water scarcity.

Saini emphasised the proper treatment of chemical water discharged by industrial units and encouraged the adoption of advanced technologies. Industries should recycle and reuse their wastewater. For this, a plan has been prepared through HSIIDC. In the first phase, this system will be implemented in Manesar at a cost of around Rs. 78 crore, enabling industries to reuse water.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of utilizing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for meaningful development works. He said that CSR funds should be spent through the Deputy Commissioner to ensure their optimum utilization and maximum benefit to the public. CSR funds can support initiatives such as language courses in hospitals and higher education institutions.