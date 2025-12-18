CM holds district grievances redressal committee meet at Gurugram

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini underlined that public service is the very foundation of good governance and directed officers to ensure that every citizen approaching government offices with a grievance returns with dignity and satisfaction.

He emphasised that prompt, transparent and sensitive redressal of public complaints is not merely an administrative duty but a moral responsibility that must be accorded top priority.

The CM was chairing the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee meeting in Gurugram on Wednesday. Industry and Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh, Pataudi MLA, Bimla Chaudhary, Sohna MLA, Tejpal Tanwar, and Gurugram MLA, Mukesh Sharma were also present during the meeting.

A total of 16 complaints were taken up during the meeting, of which the Chief Minister resolved 12 cases on the spot. Directions were issued to keep the remaining four matters pending until the next meeting. The Chief Minister further directed the officers concerned to submit detailed status reports for these cases.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to speedy grievance redressal, the Chief Minister said that regular Samadhan Shivir camps are being organised every Monday and Thursday at district and sub-division levels.

He informed that around 40,000 complaints have been received through these camps so far, out of which nearly 30,000 have already been successfully resolved.

He further stated that out of 1.42 lakh complaints received directly by him, approximately 1.35 lakh have been disposed of.

Saini said that grievances registered on the CM Window portal are also being addressed expeditiously, and only those cases remain pending which are sub judice or involve family disputes requiring resolution through legal procedures.