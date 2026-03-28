CM highlights road safety push, infrastructure gains in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that along with strengthening the road network in the state, several concrete steps have been taken to improve road safety.



Efforts are being made to reduce road accidents through identification and improvement of accident-prone locations, modernisation of traffic management systems, awareness campaigns, and the use of new technologies, he said.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a two-day national seminar on the theme ‘Road Safety Solutions’, organised by the Indian Roads Congress and the Public Works

Department, Haryana, here.

More than 350 experts, engineers, researchers, policymakers, and academicians, along with distinguished members of the Indian Roads Congress, are participating in the seminar.

The two-day seminar will deliberate on various aspects related to road safety, an official statement said.

Over the past 11 years, 1,719 kilometres of national highways have been constructed for Rs 28,582 crore, ensuring that every district in the state is now connected to the national highway network, Saini said. Saini said that the seminar is an important platform for preparing a roadmap for the country’s future.

Here, ideas, technology, experience, and commitment will come together to move India forward toward becoming safe, strong, and developed, he said. He said that a road is not merely a physical structure; it is the lifeline of development. It connects villages to cities, farmers to markets, youth to opportunities, and the nation to progress.

However, it is also a harsh reality that while roads enable development, road accidents remain a serious concern for society, he said. Expressing serious concern over road accidents, the chief minister said that every year, a large number of people in India fall victim to road accidents. Behind these accidents lie broken families, unfulfilled dreams, and irreparable loss to society.