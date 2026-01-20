CM Hemant Soren honoured with White Badge at World Economic Forum

Davos / Switzerland: Chief Minister Shri Hemant Soren marked a historic milestone by becoming the first tribal elected leader from India to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting at Davos. In recognition of his leadership and the transformative work being undertaken in Jharkhand and in sync with the established honour accorded to all heads of state- WEF representatives honoured the Chief Minister with the prestigious White Badge. This recognition is a moment of immense pride for the State of Jharkhand.

The White Badge is conferred upon select global leaders worldwide and grants uniform access to the WEF Congress Centre and all WEF exclusive events, making it one of the highest distinctions accorded by the World Economic Forum to heads of states and governments. Today

Today , several world leaders, including the President of the United States, Mr Donald Trump, and heads of other nations, are scheduled to participate in sessions at the WEF Congress Centre.

Senior Representatives of the World Economic Forum Shailesh and Anoop conveyed the views of the WEF President, stating that WEF is keen to build a long-term and strategic partnership with the State of Jharkhand. They also appreciated the formal letter addressed by the Chief Minister to the WEF President, describing it as reflective of Jharkhand’s clear vision, seriousness of purpose, and commitment to global engagement.

During the interaction, it was noted that Jharkhand is steadily strengthening its engagement with the WEF team in Davos through constructive dialogue and alignment of priorities. Detailed discussions were held on shared perspectives and future roadmaps across three key thematic areas—Critical Minerals, Resilient and Inclusive Societies, and Climate Action and Energy Transition.

WEF representatives extended an invitation to Chief Minister Hemant Soren to visit the WEF site, and further conveyed that the WEF President is interested in engaging in future discussions to explore avenues for collaboration and partnership with Jharkhand.

This recognition and dialogue underscore Jharkhand’s growing global profile and reaffirm the State’s commitment to inclusive, sustainable, and future-oriented development on the world stage.

