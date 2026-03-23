CM: Haryana playing ‘pivotal role’ in translating Viksit Bharat into reality

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said that the state is playing a pivotal role in translating the national vision of ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ into reality.

Saini said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision reflects the aspirations of 140 crore citizens, and the Haryana Government is working consistently to implement it on the ground.

Addressing a rally and house allotment programme in Kakrola village under Gurugram’s Badshahpur Assembly constituency, Saini said that Badshahpur has emerged as an example where promises have been converted into concrete outcomes.

The event was presided over by Industries and Commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh and organised in coordination with the Housing for All Department. On the occasion, Saini handed over keys of newly allotted houses to 2,709 beneficiaries.

He emphasised that the government has not limited itself to announcements, but has ensured their effective implementation on the ground.

He said that over the past 11 years, out of a total of 81 announcements made by the BJP government for Badshahpur, 60 have been completed, while 8 are in progress.

Development projects worth Rs 15,166 crore have been implemented in the area during this period, compared to just Rs 967 crore spent during the previous government’s tenure.

The BJP leader reiterated that in its third term, the Haryana Government remains committed to holistic development and safeguarding the interests of every section of society.

Referring to the Budget 2026-27, the chief minister announced that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural), 23,154 new houses will be constructed.