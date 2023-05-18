CM hands over appointment letter to 144 youth in BOI of Punjab Police

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said that the state government has so far given jobs to 29,237 youth completely based on merit.



The Chief Minister, while addressing the gathering after handing over appointment letters to 144 youth in various cadres of the Bureau of Investigation in Punjab Police, congratulated the youth for becoming an integral part of the Punjab government adding that for the first time, civilians have been included in the Punjab Police, as it is the need of the hour. He said that to overcome major challenges faced by society today it is imperative that the Police force is updated as per requirements in the field of investigation, science and technology. Bhagwant Mann said that it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the Punjab Police is the best force in the country.

The Chief Minister said that the newly recruited 144 hi-tech youth will act behind the curtains to nail the culprits who had committed crimes. He envisioned that it will help in enhancing the efficiency of the Punjab Police manifolds along with updating and modernising them. Bhagwant Mann said that Punjab Police has already undertaken several operations in the last year which are being hailed across the country.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab will be soon joining hands with multinational Google to update the state Police on scientific lines.

He said that a comprehensive blueprint has been already prepared in this regard and the formal agreement will be signed soon. Bhagwant Mann said that it will help in enhancing the efficiency of the Punjab Police to tackle any sort of unforeseen challenge in the state.