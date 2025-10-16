CM grants 3% DA ahead of Diwali for employees and pensioners

Shimla: Just before Deepawali, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday released 3 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees and pensioners to be credited with October salaries and pensions, payable in November.

Making this announcement here, the Chief Minister said the arrears for the period from April to September 2025 will also be deposited in the bank accounts of the employees in October.

Separate orders will be issued for payment of arrears from July 2023 to March 2025.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the Biennial General Convention of the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board Employees Union in Shimla.

Himachal Pradesh has 1.36 lakh government employees and 1.73 lakh pensioners, with a monthly expense on their salaries and towards

payment of pensions is around Rs 2,000 cr ie, Rs 1,200 cr on salaries and the rest Rs 800 cr on pensions.

The government has released Rs 2,200 crore to ensure financial benefits for employees of the HPSEBL.

From 2023 to September 2025, the pensioners have received Rs 662.81 crore as gratuity, medical reimbursements, leave encashment, and pension arrears, with an additional Rs. 70 crore to be paid by the end of this year. The government has centralised medical reimbursements, disbursing them weekly without any outstanding dues, said Sukhu

Elaborating on his announcement, the Chief Minister said, “After discussions with the union leaders, the government would consider providing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the employees. He raised the issue of reforms in the Electricity Board and highlighted that the support of the employees was essential for its success.

He admitted that the state’s fiscal health is good, yet the government has been taking steps to protect the interests of the employees and grant their dues.