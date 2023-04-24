CM Gehlot launches inflation relief camps in Rajasthan

jaipur: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot inaugurated the Inflation Relief Camp at Mahapura gram panchayat on Monday. During the programme, he handed over the Chief Minister Guarantee Card to women beneficiaries after getting them registered in the schemes as per their eligibility.



Speaking to beneficiaries, he said that the general public has got relief from the rising inflation along with economic and social support with the public welfare schemes.

After inauguration, the chief minister inspected the stalls at the venue, where he took information from various officers and employees of the departments about the schemes and also interacted with the villagers.