CM felicitates gold medal–winning kabaddi players of Asian Youth Games

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today met a delegation of Haryana players from the Indian boys’ and girls’ Kabaddi teams which won gold medals at the Asian Youth Games-2025 held in Bahrain.

The meeting was held at his residence, Sant Kabir Kutir in Chandigarh. On this occasion, the CM congratulated the players and extended his best wishes to Captain Ishant Rathee and other players, warmly welcoming and felicitating them for their historic achievement. Saini said that it was a moment of immense happiness and pride for him to interact with young players who have brought glory to India and Haryana on international platform.