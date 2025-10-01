CM envisions Punjab as next business hub of country

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday envisioned that due to industrial friendly policies and congenial atmosphere of business state will soon emerge as next business hub of the country.

Inaugurating the multi-national, Holland-based company De Heus’s Animal Feed plant here, the Chief Minister said that state govt has taken several key initiatives including ease of doing business to facilitate the industrial growth.

He said that Punjab has always been a land of resilience, enterprise, and rich heritage adding that the state is proud to be the Food Basket of India, contributing the largest share to the nation’s grain pool. However, CM Mann said that in the last three years there has been a paradigm shift in Punjab’s industrial journey which has taken a dynamic turn.

Mann said that now the state is an industrial powerhouse, leading in sectors such as food processing, textiles, auto components, hand tools, bicycles, IT, tourism, and others.