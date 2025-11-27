CM disburses Rs 377 cr compensation for damaged houses due to floods

Dera Baba Nanak: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday disbursed compensation amounting to Rs 377 crore to more than 30,000 families whose houses were damaged during the recent floods.

Addressing a gathering here, the CM said the unprecedented floods had caused immense hardship to the people of Punjab and the pain suffered by affected families was beyond words.

Mann said during his visits to the flood-hit areas, he had personally witnessed the suffering of the people. He said that the state govt had assured the flood victims that they were firmly standing with every affected family in this hour of distress.

The Chief Minister Mann also appreciated the tireless efforts of social and religious organisations and volunteers from Punjab and other states for their selfless service to humanity during the calamity.