CM directs completion of Maa Pateshwari University construction by May

Balrampur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath conducted an on-site inspection of Maa Pateshwari University in Balrampur on Wednesday. During the visit, the Chief Minister issued strict instructions to the construction agency to complete the university’s construction by May 2026 under all circumstances. He stated that any delay would not be tolerated.

The Chief Minister also obtained a detailed update on the progress of the work from the university’s Vice Chancellor.

In addition, CM Yogi inspected the Government Medical College Balrampur and issued necessary directions.

The Chief Minister first planted a Maulshree sapling on the university campus. He then reviewed a presentation based on the university’s development model.

CM Yogi asked Vice Chancellor Prof. Ravishankar Singh to ensure regular monitoring so that the work is completed within the stipulated timeline.

Directing the construction agency to finish the work by May, he emphasized that quality must be ensured at all costs. He clearly stated that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

Thereafter, the Chief Minister inspected the academic building, theatre classroom, laboratories, and other facilities across the university campus. MLA Palturam, MLC Saket Mishra, District Panchayat Chairperson Aarti Tiwari, BJP District President Ravi Mishra, District Magistrate Vipin Jain, Registrar Parmanand Singh, Controller of Examinations Dinesh Kumar Maurya and other officials were present during the inspection.