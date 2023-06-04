CM Dhami shares tiffin with party workers during Champawat tour

Dehradun: A unique initiative was seen in the Champawat tour of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami this time. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, a banquet was organised for the local office bearers and workers of the party.



The special thing about this dinner was that everyone brought tiffins from their homes and shared the tiffins. This has been done for the first time in the state. Everyone sat on the ground and ate together. Chief Minister Dhami said that by taking tiffin from home and eating together, a feeling of mutual harmony, mutual coordination and cooperation is awakened. Everyone has to make joint efforts to make Champawat a model district.

Significantly, Dhami was on Champawat tour on completion of one year of Champawat assembly victory. During this, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of schemes worth crores.