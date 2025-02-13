CM Dhami okays various development projects

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday approved an amount of Rs 65.10 lakh for the announcement of work of link road from Dolma to Birthi Tarali under the Assembly Constituency

Pithoragarh under the Chief Minister’s announcement and approved an amount of Rs 39.06 lakh.

Under the announcement of development of Shiv Mandir Mela Sthal in Gram Sabha Nirtoli under the Assembly Constituency Dharchula, an amount of Rs 59.64 lakh has been approved in the financial year 2024-25,

while approving an amount of Rs 35.784 lakh, according to a CMO statement.

The Chief Minister has approved the amount of Rs 35.784 lakh in the financial year 2024-25 for the announcement of work of CC road from Nirtoli Public Works Department Guest House to Burani in the Assembly Constituency Pithoragarh.

While approving the amount of Rs 66.82 lakh in 2024-25, an amount of Rs 40.092 lakh has been approved, the statement said.