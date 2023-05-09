CM Chouhan to launch 2nd phase of Jan Sewa Abhiyan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the second phase of the Mukhyamantri Jan Sewa Abhiyan (MJSA 2.0), a campaign to ensure saturation-level coverage of the government-run schemes, on May 10.



CM Chouhan will kick-start the 16-day long state-wide campaign from the tribal-dominated district, Alirajpur in a mega event on Wednesday, he will also be addressing a public rally during the programme.

Under MJSA 2.0, the 67 services, which are being given to the people under the state and central government-run schemes through the various departments will be covered for a 100 per cent saturation, and the problems of the folks will be resolved on the spot across the state, a

government statement said. There will be two main stages of MJSA 2.0, in the first leg the applications regarding the people-oriented services of different departments will be liquidated to cover a saturation level and in the second term the pending complaints under the CM helpline will be disposed of 100 per cent.

While reviewing the preparations for the campaign, the CM said that in the first leg of the campaign, more than 83 lakh eligible beneficiaries would be got an advantage of the various schemes of the central and state government.

Earlier, CM Chouhan launched the 45-day-long first phase of the MJSA on September 17, last year, on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi covering the 38 identified beneficiary schemes of the central and state government. Within a short span of forty-five days, around 85 lakh beneficiaries were given an advantage under the first phase of MJSA. The campaign ended on October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The first phase of MJSA was likely the largest campaign in the country so far, in which around 85 lakh people had taken advantage of beneficiary schemes during a short span of 45 days and the idea was a great example of good governance.

Notably, PM had emphasised that to ensure saturation-level coverage of welfare schemes while addressing the CMs and deputy CMs of BJP-led states on July 24, 2022, at the BJP’s national headquarters, then after, Chouhan launched MJSA to saturate the coverage of beneficiaries schemes.