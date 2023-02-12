CM Chouhan to inaugurate exhibition on day-1 of Agri Working Group meet

Bhopal: The first Agriculture Working Group (AWG) meeting under India’s Presidency of the G-20 will start on Monday in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore with a focus on addressing the challenges of food insecurity and crop productivity etc.



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will inaugurate the exhibition on the first day of the meeting. Millets and its value-added food products along with stalls from Animal Husbandry and Fisheries will be a major attraction of this exhibition.

Indore, the cleanest in the country is ready to host the first AWG meeting, the city has recently hosted successfully international-level events like Pravasi Bhartiya Divas and Global Investors Summit, an official said.

The meeting will begin on February 13 and continue till February 15. More than 100 delegates from Group 20 member countries, guest countries and International Organisations are expected to participate in the meeting.

During the AWG meeting, the representatives of the G-20 will be brainstorming to address the agriculture-related current challenges that member nations face, which are food insecurity, gaps in the global value chain, crop productivity due to climate change and employment.

During the first AWG meeting, two side events have also been scheduled on day one to deliberate on agriculture-related matters. On the day second of the meeting, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia will address the delegates. A general discussion among the participating members and International Organisations will also be held on the day second.

Day three will be dedicated to the deliberations on the key deliverables of the AWG. It will be a technical session with roundabout discussions and participation from all concerned members and international organisations.

During the event, the delegates will be getting to experience the rich Indian history through a heritage walk to Rajwada Indore and an excursion to Mandu Fort. The dinner festivals will be organised to provide cultural performances and a taste of Indian cuisine before the representatives of G-20 members and special invitees countries.

“Indore is all set to welcome the G-20 delegates. We have made preparations to promote the culture and heritage of Indore and Malwa before the representatives who are going to take part in it. A heritage walk will also be held during the meet”, Collector of Indore Dr Ilayaraja T told Millennium Post.

CM Chouhan said that organising the AWG meeting of G-20 in the state was a rare opportunity to establish the country’s identity. The state government has left no stone unturned to make the event successful. Chouhan himself has been keeping an eye on the preparations.

The members of G-20 countries and nine special invitee guest countries -Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, UAE and Spain will take part in the event.