CM Chouhan lays foundation stone of textile park under PM MITRA

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan laid the foundation stone of the textile park under the PM MITRA scheme in the Dhar district of the state on Sunday and said over 2 lakh youngsters would be got a job opportunity with the establishment of the park.



Union Minister for Textiles Piyush Goyal presided over the event and his deputy Darshana Jardosh was present as a special guest on this occasion.

Addressing a mega event, Ladali Bahana (LB) Sammelan, in Gandhawani of the district CM Chouhan said, I express thanks a lot to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for giving a remarkable gift to the Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh as the textile park under the PM MITRA (Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) park scheme.

“After setting up the park, around two lac youth will get the job opportunity and the farmers of the district will get a reasonable price for their cotton crops,” CM Chouhan said. He appealed to the local farmers to cultivate cotton crops in the district which was earlier known for this crop production.

Chouhan said that the proposals for investment of Rs 6,000 crore investment have been received so far for the textile park and over Rs 10,000 crore will be made investment by various firms to set up the textile factories in the park. He also said that the central government would allocate Rs 600 crore in two phases to develop the textile park.

The PM MITRA park scheme was launched on March 17 this year by the Union government, the Bhainsola village of the Dhar district of the state has been selected to set up the textile park along with Tamul Nadu, Telangana, Gujrat, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra of the country.

Addressing the women gathered at the programme, the CM said that a Ladali Bahana Sena will be formed in every village in which beneficiaries of LBY will be included to keep watch on the implementation of the scheme. He also shared the efforts which have been taken by his government to women empowered.

On the occasion, Union Minister Goyal said the establishment of PM MITRA park is a joint effort of the state and central governments and with the set-up of it in the district, an all-round development will be taken place in the area. Dhar is tribal dominated but the previous governments did not take care of the people of the district, but PM Modi’s heart pulsates for the poor and weaker sections because he comes from a poor family, He said. The selection of the district for setting up the park is a result of his emotions towards the tribals, youths and poor and a dran desire of CM Chouhan, Goyal also said. MoS Jardosh also addressed the function.

An MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed between the state and central governments for setting up the textile park during the event.

Earlier, CM Chouhan, Union Ministers Goyal and Jardosh distributed more than 4,000 land pattas to beneficiaries of the district under the CM Residential Land Rights schemes in an event held in Shali village.

During the main programme, four CM-Rise schools worth Rs 126.74 crore, an ambitious initiative of Chouhan for quality education, laid the foundations by CM and both Union Ministers. The guests also dedicated Barkheda Dam worth Rs 199.81 crore and inaugurated and performed bhumi pujan of infrastructural works costing Rs 90 crores through a single click.