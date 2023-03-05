CM Chouhan launches individual beneficiary scheme ‘Ladali Bahana Yojana’

Bhopal: In a historic move, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday launched an individual beneficiary scheme, ‘Ladali Bahana Yojana’ (LBY) of providing Rs 1,000 per month, covering over half of the female population of the age group 23-60 years.



“By serving you, my life became successful, becoming a CM of mine meaningful and my human life become significant. May God your all troubles give me but I cannot see you in crises. I hope my sisters live with respect and go much forward in life,” the CM said.

Chouhan was addressing a mega event organised in Jumboori Maidan in Bhopal to launch the LBY on his birthday, March 5. It is assumed that more than 1 lakh women gathered to attend the event from across the state.

“Mukhya Mantri LBY is the scheme for empowering sisters of all categories, who have less than 5 acres of land and annual income of their family below Rs 2.5 Lakh. Rs 1,000 will be transferred to the accounts of every eligible sister every month,” the CM described the scheme. “No need for income and domicile certificates, for filing the application forms, camp will be organised for filling the forms in every village and ward of the state,” Chouhan also said. CM himself filled out a form for a woman beneficiary during the launching ceremony.

Chouhan announced that a Ladali Bahana Sena would be formed to protect the women from goons, he also said that scooty would be provided to those girls who get a first division in the 12th class exam.

“I used to think that when that day would come, my sisters will not have to worry about thousands of rupees. I thought, unlike a real brother who comes once a year on Rakshabandhan and gives gifts to the sisters, I will give something throughout the year, not once in a year,” Chouhan said.

Chouhan also said that after becoming the CM, several schemes had been introduced to empower women and make daughters a boon, not a burden, such as Knyadan, Ladali Laxmi, Sambal, Gaon Ki Beti, Prasooti Sayayata schemes etc. A total of 1 Lakh rupees is provided to girls from their birth to marriage, around 44,39,000 ‘Ladali Laxmi Betiyan’ are in the state at present, the

CM said.

Chouhan appealed to the women to support the BJP to continue the women-empowered schemes in the state in the upcoming Assembly elections, which are scheduled later this year. “You know that Sambal Yojana were closed by the Kamal Nath-led Congress government,” he attacked the Congress.

In the political corridors, it is considered that ahead of the Assembly elections, the LBY, is a game-changer idea of the Chouhan-led government to reach out to more than 1 crore financially weak women of all classes.

According to the recently released list of the election commission, a total of 2,60,23,733 female electorate are registered in the state while 2,79,62,711 are male and 1,432 third gender are listed.

On this occasion, Minister Bhupendra Singh was present as special guest and other ministers of Chouhan government were also present including the women lagislators.

Under the LBY, a sum of Rs 1,000 will be disbursed in the accounts of eligible women beneficiaries, who have less than 5 acres of land and an annual income of below Rs 2.5 lakh, from June 10, this year. The applications will be accepted till April 30 and the final list of beneficiaries will be released on May 31. The amount will be transferred to the accounts of the women on the 10th date of every month.