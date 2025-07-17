CM chairs district Public Relations & Grievance Redressal Committee meeting

Chandigarh: Reaffirming that enhancing the cleanliness of Gurugram is a top priority of the Haryana government, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini emphasised the crucial role of municipal councillors in the Swachhata (cleanliness) campaign. He urged councillors to work in coordination with civic body officers to strengthen the city’s sanitation system.

The Chief Minister assured that there will be no shortage of resources at the state level. He directed councillors that if any officer shows negligence in resolving public issues, they can directly contact the Chief Minister telephonically.

The Chief Minister said this while chairing the meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee in Gurugram on Wednesday.

Industries and Commerce Minister, Rao Narbir Singh also remained present during the meeting.

In the meeting, 18 complaints were presented, of which the Chief Minister resolved 15.

He directed that the remaining three matters be kept pending until the next meeting and directed the concerned officers to present a status report then.

Chief Minister Singh Saini personally reached out to complainants who were unable to attend the meeting, yet whose grievances had been resolved.

Demonstrating his commitment to citizen welfare, the Chief Minister spoke to each individual over the phone to review the status of their cases and ensure they were fully satisfied with the actions taken by the administration.