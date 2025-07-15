CM Bhagwant Mann tables anti-sacrilege Bill in Punjab Assembly

Chandigarh: The AAP government on Monday introduced in the Punjab Assembly an anti-sacrilege Bill, proposing punishment up to life imprisonment for sacrilegious acts against religious scriptures.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tabled the ‘Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill 2025’ in the House for discussion.

The Speaker deferred the discussion on the Bill for Tuesday after Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa pointed out that they need time to prepare to keep their viewpoints effectively on the bill, considering the seriousness of the issue.

Before the start of the third day of the special session of the state Assembly, the Punjab Prevention of Offences Against Holy Scripture(s) Bill, 2025, was cleared by the cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mann here.

The Bill mandates strict punishment, extending up to life imprisonment, for the desecration of holy scriptures, including the Guru Granth Sahib, Bhagavad Gita, Bible and Quran, an official spokesperson said after the cabinet meeting.

According to the Bill, any person found guilty of sacrilege may face imprisonment ranging from 10 years to life. The guilty shall also be liable to pay a fine of Rs 5 lakh which may extend up to Rs 10 lakh.

Those attempting to commit the offence may be sentenced to three to five years and shall also be liable to pay a fine which may extend up to Rs 3 lakh, as per the Bill. Individuals found abetting the crime will be punished in accordance with the offence committed.

Under the Bill, offence means any sacrilege, damage, destruction, defacing, disfiguring, de-colouring, de-filling, decomposing, burning, breaking or tearing of any holy scripture or part thereof.