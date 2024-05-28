CM Bhagwant Mann pledges Rs 1,100 monthly for Punjab women

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday campaigned for the AAP candidate Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer in his own constituency Dhuri.

Mann delivered a significant address at a large rally in Dhuri, announcing a raise from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,100 monthly for women across Punjab. He said, “I won’t get tired until I root out Akali, Congress and BJP from Punjab.” Addressing the rally Mann said that he will not get tired or stop until he roots out Akali, Congress and BJP from Punjab for good.

He said, “These people ruined our three generations. They robbed the rights of our children and ruined their future, they destroyed our youth and ruined the lives of our elders.” Mann said, “People call me ‘bai ji’ (Malwai word for big brother) because I’m one of their own, I’m their son and their brother. Dynastic leaders are ‘Kaka ji’, ‘Raja ji’ and ‘biba ji’. Mann said that after getting our votes they used to spend their four and half years in luxury in their palaces, now people have sent them on leave and they are not able to come out of their palaces anymore.

Mann stated he’s canvassing throughout Punjab, where widespread consensus favors AAP winning all 13 seats this time. He elaborated, “I meet elderly people who tell me that there is water in ‘kassi’ after 35 years.” He said that he had given 43,000 government jobs to the youth and every job is given purely on the basis of the merit. “People don’t have to give bribes or get recommendations for the job anymore”, he added.