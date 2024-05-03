MillenniumPost
CM Bhagwant Mann leads mega roadshow for AAP candidates in Punjab

BY Mpost Bureau2 May 2024 7:11 PM GMT

chandigarh: Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a mega road show in Phagwara on Thursday to campaign for the AAP candidate from Hoshiarpur, Raj Kumar Chabbewal. Additionally, he campaigned for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha constituency candidate Gurpreet GP. Mann appealed to the people to elect Chabbewal as their representative in Parliament, emphasizing his common background and grounded leadership qualities to raise issues of the common people in Parliament.

