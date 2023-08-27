CM Baghel writes to PM, seeks release of Rs 6K cr outstanding payment

Raipur: In a formal letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has highlighted the pressing issue of pending dues of the state agencies.



The letter states that in the current situation, the pending liabilities of state agencies at the level of the Government of India/Food Corporation of India have reached about Rs 6,000 crore.

Chief Minister Baghel further stated that the state government continues to face significant losses even in the disposal of surplus paddy after depositing the rice to the central pool, owing to the lack of reimbursement from the Government of India.

This places an added burden on the state government.

Urging swift action, Chief Minister Baghel has called upon Prime Minister Modi to intervene in the matter.

He asked him to address the seriousness of the situation and direct the officials concerned to establish a definite timeline for clearing the long-pending dues of the state’s agencies.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Baghel requested to take necessary steps to promptly transfer the legal claim amount to the state government.