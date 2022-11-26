CM Baghel reiterates demand for NPS amount, GST compensation

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday reiterated the state's demand of refund of NPS amount, GST compensation and transferring of the amounts collected as 'additional levy' from coal block companies.



During the pre-budget meeting held at Manekshaw Centre here, the chief minister gave several proposals and suggestions regarding the General Budget 2023-24. The meeting, chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, was attended by finance ministers of other states.

Demanding the refund of NPS amount, the chief minister said that the state government has restored the old pension scheme in Chhattisgarh for securing the future of government employees and their families. He added that Rs 17,240 crore deposited with NSDL till March 31 should be returned so that it can be put in the

General Provident Fund of the employees.

Baghel further informed the union minister that the state government's share will be deposited in a separate pension fund, which will be used to meet pensionary obligations in future. Along with this, it will be invested in Government of India and state government securities.

The chief minister said that Chhattisgarh had requested to continue the system of GST compensation grant for the next five years after June 2022, but it was not increased. The chief minister demanded an amount of 1,875 crore for GST compensation.

He also urged to transfer the coal royalty amount of Rs 4,140 crore to the state at the earliest.

At the same time, he requested to release the amount of Rs 1,288 crore spent on central security forces and Rs 313 crore spent by the state government on four special and Indian defense forces deployed in the state.

Reffering that the year 2023 has also been declared by the United Nations as the 'International Year of Millet', the chief minister said that kodo, kutki and ragi (millets) are mainly cultivated in Chhattisgarh and urged the Center to declare minimum support price for kodo and kutki crops to promote Millets crops.