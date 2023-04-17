CM Baghel partakes lunch at house of Kaushalya Soni

Raipur: As part of his statewide ‘Bhent-Mulaqat’ programme, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday visited Kaushalya Soni’s residence in Trimurti Nagar, which falls under Raipur North Assembly Constituency.

Following his programme in Pandri, the Chief Minister proceeded to Sushri Soni’s home for lunch. The family members warmly welcomed him with traditional ‘aarti’ and applied tilak, presenting him with a floral bouquet and ‘gamcha’. Also present on the occasion were Raipur North MLA Kuldeep Juneja, Mayor Aijaz Dhebar, and other dignitaries.

Chief Minister relished the delicious taste of Chhattisgarhi cuisine lovingly served by the Soni family. The traditional Chhattisgarhi platter included rice, dal, roti, and a variety of dishes such as Chaulai Bhaji, Lal Bhaji, Bohar Bhaji, Munga-Badi’s sabzi, Khatta Jimmi Kand aur Kaddu, along with Salad and Papad.

The Soni family felt honoured to share a meal with the Chief Minister. In return, the Chief Minister expressed his gratitude by presenting them with gifts for their delectable food.

The family members were overjoyed to see the Chief Minister dining with them. Sushri Soni told the Chief Minister that she has been working as an Anganwadi assistant for the last 26 years. Earlier, she used to get a negligible amount of honorarium. The government has increased this honorarium to Rs 5,000. She conveyed her heartfelt gratitude on behalf of all Anganwadi assistants for this positive change.